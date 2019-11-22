Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Chesterfield Cemetery
Centreville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elijah Sterling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah W. Sterling


1933, - 2019
Send Flowers
Elijah W. Sterling Obituary
Elijah W. Sterling of Dover, DE went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019.

Born in Crisfield, MD on February 18, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles and Laura Mae Sterling. A proud veteran, Mr. Sterling served in the US Air Force. He worked as a printer for LifeLine in Dallas, TX and Tidewater Publishing in Centreville, MD.

Mr. Sterling enjoyed ministering to residents of Corsica Hills Nursing Home, and singing gospel music in churches. He was a member of Henderson Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles Sterling and Gilbert Sterling; and 3 sisters, Evelyn Hulse, Dorothy Ammons and Mary Phippin.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bess Marie Sterling; 2 brothers, Austin Sterling and David Sterling; a sister, Nancy Van Alstine; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 27 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elijah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -