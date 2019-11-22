|
Elijah W. Sterling of Dover, DE went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019.
Born in Crisfield, MD on February 18, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles and Laura Mae Sterling. A proud veteran, Mr. Sterling served in the US Air Force. He worked as a printer for LifeLine in Dallas, TX and Tidewater Publishing in Centreville, MD.
Mr. Sterling enjoyed ministering to residents of Corsica Hills Nursing Home, and singing gospel music in churches. He was a member of Henderson Church of Christ in Christian Union.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles Sterling and Gilbert Sterling; and 3 sisters, Evelyn Hulse, Dorothy Ammons and Mary Phippin.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bess Marie Sterling; 2 brothers, Austin Sterling and David Sterling; a sister, Nancy Van Alstine; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 27 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019