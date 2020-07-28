Elinor Ann "Sissy" Elbourn of Rock Hall, MD, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. She was 80.
Born on November 27, 1939 on Kent Island, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Clough. She graduated from Stevensville High School in 1957.
In 1959, she married the love of her life, Paul Copeland Elbourn and they made their home in Rock Hall. From that marriage there were two sons, Bennett and Brian, both of Cambridge, MD. They moved to Dorchester County for nearly 40 years and in 2007 she and her husband moved back to Rock Hall, when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
During her time in Dorchester County, she spent much of her time doing volunteer work and enjoying every minute of it. She enjoyed cooking, auctions, flea markets, shopping, playing cards and having dinner with her girl friends.
Sissy placed much value on family and friends. She often mentioned that the girls she started school at the age of 5 were still very special to her and she enjoyed meeting with them for lunch. Besides her family, she had some very special friends she met through hospice and enjoyed many days with them. They were always able to find something fun to do.
Sissy leaves behind two brothers, Eddie Clough of Chester and Walter Junior Clough of Florida; one sister, Bonnie Pierson of Chester and a very special brother-in-law, Jerry Pierson. She often said that Jerry was not an in-law, he was just her brother. She is also survived by two sons, Ben Elbourn (Donna) and Brian Elbourn, both of Cambridge; two grandchildren, Brandy Elbourn and Jody Lynn Elbourn; four great grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides losing her husband, both parents and a sister, Jean McCombs, she and Paul also lost a daughter, Angela.
Sissy's life was very full and very busy. She often mentioned how lucky and how blessed she was. She thought that God had given her so many blessings and she was thankful for each and every one. Her greatest blessings were her great nieces and nephews. She always thought of them as her grandchildren and they brought so much joy to her life.
Graveside services will be held on August 1, at 11am at St. Paul's Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Rock Hall Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 577, Rock Hall, MD 21661 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
