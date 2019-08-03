|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. English, 97, of Salisbury, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Harrison House in Snow Hill. Born July 3, 1922 in East New Market, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Walter Marousek and Catherine Era Marousek.
She was a 1941 graduate of East New Market High School and worked for many years at White and Leonard and also for Benjamins, both in Salisbury. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, American Legion Post 64 Ladies Auxiliary and VFW Post 194 Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active in several local bowling leagues and loved going to the beach.
She is survived by a son, William T. Kelley IV and wife Ruth of Salisbury.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" English; three brothers, Albert, Joseph and Jim Marousek; five sisters, Eula Schimunek, Marie Hock, Frances Corkran, Josephine Marousek, and Katherine "Kitty" Holecheck.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00AM where friends will be received one hour prior to the mass at the church. Rev. Stephen Lonek will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at the church cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019