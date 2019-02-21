WILMINGTON, Del. - Elizabeth Adelene Beach Lowe, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was 106.

Adelene was born on July 5, 1912, in the rural community of Columbia, near Delmar, DE, the daughter of J. Frank and Mary Owens Beach. She was a graduate of Delmar High School and Goldey Beacom Business College in the Executive Secretarial program. She worked for the DuPont Company for 15 years, and later for the Brandywine School District, Wilmington, retiring in 1987.

Adelene was married to W. Jennings Lowe on June 8, 1946, at St. Paul's Methodist Church, where she was a long-time member. They made their home in Fairfax in north Wilmington, where their son David was born. Adelene was loved by all who knew her, and she cared deeply for her family and friends. She had the ability to make everyone feel special.

She is survived by her son, David, of Wilmington; nieces and nephews: Louise Trice Perry, of Easton, MD; Thomas L. Trice IV, of Salisbury, MD; Barbara Beach Jared, of Denver, CO; Don Beach, of Hebron, MD; Ann Beach Wall, of Paxton, MA; as well as many grand nieces and nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband and parents, as well as six siblings: Beulah Beach Trice, Hollis Beach, William Beach, Frank Beach, Gordy Beach and May Beach Twilley.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will take place on Monday, March 4, in Sharptown, MD, at Firemen's Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's UMC.

Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019