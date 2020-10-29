Elizabeth Ann McCready, 68, of Rhodesdale, MD, passed from this life into the presence of Jesus on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. She was born in Cambridge, Maryland on September 4, 1952, to the late Clyde Collison Harding, Jr., and Elizabeth Ann (Hoffman) Harding.



Mrs. McCready grew up on the Harding family farm in Reid's Grove and graduated from North Dorchester High Schoolwith the class of 1970. While in High School, she was active in athletics playing field hockey, basketball and volleyball. She also served on the student government committee and was in the Honor Society. OnJuly 24, 1971,she married James H. McCready, Jr. Together, they built a successful construction businessin Cambridge which she worked in until her death.



Faith in Christ was a key part of Ann's life. As a committed member of Soul's Harbor Church of God, she was active in various roles including most recently serving as the church clerk. She also faithfully supported and prayed for RiverStone Church in Charlottesville, VA where her son Robert currently serves as the pastor.



In addition to her church commitments, she loved working side by side with Jim and Brad in the family business; spending time with her children and grandchildren; and working in her flower beds at home. Her sacrificial care and concern for others was unmatched.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband James H. McCready, Jr., of Rhodesdale. She is also survived by her two sons,J. Brad McCready of Cambridge and Dr. Robert McCready and his wife Nicole, of Charlottesville as well as seven grandchildren: Seth, Sophia, Elijah, Ethan, Caroline, Claire, and Isaiah all of Charlottesville; a sister, Joan Foxwell and husband Doug of Cambridge; three sisters-in-law; Jean Harding, Kay Harding, Pam Abbott and her husband Wylie as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. McCready is preceded in death by three brothers; Howard Harding, Robert Harding and Jimmy Harding.



Pallbearers will be Brad McCready, Seth McCready, Ricky Harding, Brian Harding, Jason Abbott and Andrew Harding.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11AM at Souls Harbor Church of God, 718 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613. Family will receive friends from 9 to 11AM. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Souls Harbor Church of God, 718 Peach Blossom Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613 or RiverStone Church, PO Box 6940, Charlottesville, VA 22906. Face masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



