Elizabeth B. Walton passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at Bayleigh Chase of Easton. She was 93.
Elizabeth was born on July 29, 1926 in Preston, Maryland to the late Richard Baker and Gertrude Redyke. She went on to marry William Lloyd Walton in May of 1952.
She was a Seamstress at McCord's Dry Cleaning in Easton, Maryland for 38 years, where she sewed everything for everyone. Sewing and crafting were her thing.
Elizabeth is survived by her stepson, William Lloyd Walton of Easton, her nieces, Rebecca Collins of Preston, Phyllis Larrimore of Easton, Penny Lednum of Tilghman, and her nephews, Richard Baker, Jr., of Trappe, Byron Baker of Easton, Bryan Baker of Trappe, Gary Steven Baker of Cordova.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William Lloyd Walton, her stepson, Albert Walton, her nephew, Kenneth Baker, her niece, Eunice Diefenderfer, and her brothers, Richard Baker, and Garrit Baker.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 pm at Preston Jr. Order Cemetery.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Elizabeth was born on July 29, 1926 in Preston, Maryland to the late Richard Baker and Gertrude Redyke. She went on to marry William Lloyd Walton in May of 1952.
She was a Seamstress at McCord's Dry Cleaning in Easton, Maryland for 38 years, where she sewed everything for everyone. Sewing and crafting were her thing.
Elizabeth is survived by her stepson, William Lloyd Walton of Easton, her nieces, Rebecca Collins of Preston, Phyllis Larrimore of Easton, Penny Lednum of Tilghman, and her nephews, Richard Baker, Jr., of Trappe, Byron Baker of Easton, Bryan Baker of Trappe, Gary Steven Baker of Cordova.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William Lloyd Walton, her stepson, Albert Walton, her nephew, Kenneth Baker, her niece, Eunice Diefenderfer, and her brothers, Richard Baker, and Garrit Baker.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 pm at Preston Jr. Order Cemetery.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 27, 2020.