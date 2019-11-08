|
Elizabeth "Beth" Catherine Rehkemper Burgess, 43, of Easton, MD, died on November 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Easton. She was surrounded by family and friends. Beth was born September 24, 1976 in Washington, DC to Molly and the late Eugene Rehkemper.
On November 20, 1999 Beth married John Ryan Burgess.
In 1999, Beth graduated from University of MD College Park with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Education. Beth worked at the National Aquarium in Baltimore from 1999-2003. In 2003, after the birth of their son, William, Beth stayed home to raise their son. Beth continued her passion of environmental education through part time and volunteer work at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge.
In 2018, Beth accepted a position as a Science teacher at St. Michaels Middle/High School. She was able to fulfill her dream of educating children in the subject she loved so much.
Beth is survived by her son William and husband John Burgess of Easton, MD; mother Elsie of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and sister and brother in law, Jennifer and Jamie Humphrey's of North Beach, MD.
Visitation will be held on November 16, 2019 from 1:00-2:00pm at Easton Church of God in Easton, MD. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019