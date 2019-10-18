|
|
|
Elizabeth Councell Lynch, 84, passed away on October 17, 2019 at Berlin Nursing Home in Berlin, MD.
She was born on June 10, 1935 in Easton, the daughter of the late Raymond and Marcelle Councell.
Elizabeth graduated high school in 1953 and married Thomas Elston Lynch, Sr. and they made their home in Grasonville, MD.
She was a member of Queen Anne Hillsboro Methodist Church. She liked antiquing and enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her many adventures with Miss Ellen.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Raymond C. Lynch (Kathy) of Centreville; grandchildren, Stephanie Krastel (Andy), Candice Beaubien (Brian), Shane Lynch (Ikuyo), Amber Truxon (BJ), Kara Finch and Chris Schindler (Kristin), ten great-grandchildren and her special close friend, Ellen Horney. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Elston Lynch, Sr., her son, Thomas Elston Lynch, Jr., daughter, Diane Gail Lynch, and brothers, James Councell and Pete Councell.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Grasonville VFD, 4128 Main St, Grasonville, MD 21638 and Queen Anne Hillsboro Methodist Church, 21991 Main St, Hillsboro, MD 21641.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019