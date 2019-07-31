|
|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) C. Moore, formerly of Cordova, MD, passed away on July 26, 2019. Born May 24, 1924, she was the daughter of George Carroll & Ruth Kinnamon Callahan.
Betty grew up on Wye Landing Lane, near Wye Mills. She graduated from Cordova High School in 1941. She attended University of Maryland, as a home economics major. In 1942, she married William H. Moore, and they started farming. They moved to the Moore family farm, where they raised their family and she helped to manage the farm. In the early 1960s, she was instrumental in converting their farm from dairy to poultry.
Although her first love was always her family, she utilized her many talents of basket weaving, painting, caning, crocheting, cooking and shared her treasures with those she loved.
Upon retirement, they relocated to Florida, where they enjoyed golf, playing cards, and watching sports. In 2014, they moved to North Carolina to be closer to family.
She was predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) H. Moore. She is survived by their 5 children; William A. (Linda S.), Barbara Estep, Lynn N. (Cathy), Bruce L. (Linda W.), and George C. (Paula); and also by a brother, Lee Callahan (Judy), as well as, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, whom she cherished.
Betty will always be remembered as a giver, and always put other's needs before her own. Remembrances will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 2, 2019