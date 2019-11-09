Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Corkell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Corkell


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Corkell Obituary
Elizabeth Corkell, 85, died Friday, November 8th. Her husband, Robert J. Corkell, SR. died in 2008.

She was a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge 1229 and a Women of the Moose service followed by a funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 13th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton where friends may call 10 to 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Concord Cemetery. To offer online condolences and for further information, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -