EASTON - Elizabeth Czyzia died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare, The Pines. She was 87.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the daughter of the late John Patrick and Margaret Schadel Tigue.

Elizabeth married John F. Czyzia on July 15, 1950 in Glen Burnie, MD, and they made their home in Arnold, MD, for the next 26 years.

She graduated from Glen Burnie High School and was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic church in Glen Burnie.

She is survived by her children: Ann L. Hall of Severn, MD; John S. Czyzia, of Olive Hill, KY; Kathy J. Livingston, of Pepperell, MA; her sister, Rita Schoehaar, of Brooklyn Park, MD; grandchildren: Lisa Hall, Michael Czyzia, Andrew Livingston and Rachel Livingston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Czyzia, who died in 1982, and brothers, John Tigue and James Tigue.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Hurlock, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 dementiasociety.org, or , 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804, www.alz.org/maryland

