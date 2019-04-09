Home

Williamson Funeral Home
311 South Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
311 South Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
311 South Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
SEAFORD, Del. - Elizabeth Elsie Zott of Seaford, DE, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 5, 2019 at The Seaford Center in Seaford, DE. Elizabeth was born in Bridgeville, DE, to George and Radie Elliott, on April 2, 1934.
Elizabeth was very close with her sister, Shirley, and the highlight of her day was talking with her on the phone. She also enjoyed her pets: Cuddles, Buddy and Charlie, along with many more. Elizabeth enjoyed horse racing, shopping, and spoiling all her great nieces and nephew. She also loved watching Perry Mason and Night Rider in her spare time.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Fredrick F. Bailey, of Greenwood; nephews: Alan F. Bailey and his wife Jane; Glenn R. Bailey and his wife Norma, all of Greenwood; great nieces and nephews: Christine Wroten, Michelle Williams, Nicole Bazemore, Justin Bailey, Laura Bailey, Alyssa Brown, Natalie Freeze; great great nieces and nephews: Angela Williams, Seth Wroten, Even Wroten, Layla Freeze and Elliott Bazemore. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, George and Radie Elliott; her sister, Shirley Jane Bailey and husband George Lester Zott.
Funeral services will be held at Williamson Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Federalsburg, MD, on Wednesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sussex County SPCA, 22918 Dupont Hwy., Georgetown, DE 19947 or Diabetes Assoc. of DE, 150 Monument Road #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
