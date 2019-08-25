|
Artist, gardener, writer, gourmet cook, forever poet, Elizabeth Furman Eckel, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 19, in Syracuse, New York. Her great love of nature, which led to a prolific late in life career as an artist, came from her childhood spent in upstate New York's beautiful countryside.
Beth graduated from Syracuse University in 1952 with a degree in English and Journalism. She was the Editor-in-Chief of the university yearbook, the "Onondagan", and was an active, lifelong member of the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta.
Beth married John N. Moore, who she met while at Syracuse University, and began her family a few years later. She raised her children in Rye, New York where she was active in the Rye Presbyterian Church and community. Later, she moved to Hanover, NH where she continued to raise and grow her family. She worked as a guidance counselor in Orford, NH, and later in real estate with McLaughry Associates.
Beth received a MALS degree from Dartmouth College in 1978, and was influential in helping incorporate sororities at Dartmouth, particularly as an advisor to her beloved Kappa Alpha Theta.
Beth is survived by her loving husband of twenty-one years, Howard L. Eckel, Jr.; her children, Diana Elizabeth Moore-Means, Susan Webster Moore, Meredith Kobzik, and John N. Moore; her sons-in law, Mark Means and Jay Kobzik; daughter-in-law, Sue Schuh Moore, and her grandchildren, Matthew Kobzik, his wife, Emily Eley, Madeleine Elizabeth Moore, Mark Kobzik, Ryan Moore, and Kyle Moore. She is also survived by Howie's children, Jeff and Kristyn Eckel, Jennifer and Reid Stoner, Peter and Jennifer Eckel, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beth and Howie spent many wonderful years with dear friends in St. Michael's, Maryland and at their inviting summer cottage on Lake Ontario in Selkirk, NY. Beth was known by all for her abundant love and constant thoughtfulness and generosity. Over the past ten years in St. Michael's, Maryland, with the help of her husband, Howie, she was a tireless and devoted manager of the food pantry in Christ Church St. Michael's Parish.
Elizabeth F. Eckel's legacy includes a thriving, loving, extended family, three published children's books, and a stunning collection of paintings and original artwork. Above all, she instilled in her children and grandchildren the value of education, a love of literature, art and music, and the absolute importance of perseverance in the midst of hardship with an unflagging faith in the future.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019