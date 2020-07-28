1/
Elizabeth Gill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Libby) Gill (64) passed away surrounded by her loving family and two dear friends (Beth Isennock and Andi Montgomery) at her home in Chester, MD on July 27, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Colonel Edgar A. Gill, Jr. USAF (Ret) and D. Sue Gill and loving sister of Carolyn (Carrie) Gill.

Libby earned two Bachelor of Science degrees (Great Falls University and Towson University) and a Master of Arts degree (University of Notre Dame -MD). Libby enjoyed being with family and friends, reading, cross stitching and spending time at the beach. She was employed for over 26 years at Reynolds & Reynolds and spent the last 13 years at GDIT.

Private services at Wiseburg Cemetery, White Hall, MD, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Libby's honor to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, PO Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187-9910.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Libby's passing. If you need anything, please give me a call or stop into the branch
Becky Taylor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved