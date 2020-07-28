Elizabeth Gill

Elizabeth (Libby) Gill (64) passed away surrounded by her loving family and two dear friends (Beth Isennock and Andi Montgomery) at her home in Chester, MD on July 27, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Colonel Edgar A. Gill, Jr. USAF (Ret) and D. Sue Gill and loving sister of Carolyn (Carrie) Gill.
Libby earned two Bachelor of Science degrees (Great Falls University and Towson University) and a Master of Arts degree (University of Notre Dame -MD). Libby enjoyed being with family and friends, reading, cross stitching and spending time at the beach. She was employed for over 26 years at Reynolds & Reynolds and spent the last 13 years at GDIT.
Private services at Wiseburg Cemetery, White Hall, MD, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Libby's honor to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, PO Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187-9910.
