|
|
Elizabeth Kathleen Spiering passed away on Friday, December 13 at her home in Greensboro, Maryland. Betty was born on February 8, 1931 in Valley Stream, New York, the daughter of the late William J. Kriss and Phyllis Walbrohel Kriss. The family moved to Greensboro, Maryland in 1945. Betty married Glen (Mike) L. Spiering on February 11, 1950 and they began their married life on the same property where her mortal life would end. Betty was a dedicated homemaker and helpmate to her husband on the family farm, but first and foremost she was a mother to her five children and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Wilson (Jim), Robert Spiering (Judy), Brian Spiering (Susie), and Mark Spiering and grandchildren Jennifer Paniere (Eric), Lori Fowlkes (Dan), Michael Spiering (Becky), Mary Willard, Josie Thiesse (Ben), Emily Baron (Blake), Jim Wilson (Cara), Jacob Spiering and Abby Spiering, and 15 great grand-children. She is pre-deceased by her husband of sixty-three years and her son Glen L. Spiering Jr, her parents and siblings Dorothy Zimmerman, Willam Kriss, and Robert Kriss.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville MD 21617. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church in Ridgely Maryland at 11 am. For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019