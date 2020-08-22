1/1
Elizabeth L. Wheatley
1933 - 2020
Elizabeth Lowe Wheatley, 87, of Hurlock, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. Born May 16, 1933 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Gladys Massey Lowe.

She graduated from Cambridge High School on June 5, 1951. For many years she worked as a core winder at Airpax. She was a member of Unity Washington United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Michael A. Wheatley of Ocean View and Charles "Chuck" Wheatley of Hurlock; two granddaughters, Nicole Murray and Rachel Murray, both of Bethany Beach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Ira Wheatley.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00PM at Unity Washington Cemetery. Pastor John Allen will officiate.

Memorial donations will be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802, or Unity Washington United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 298, Hurlock MD 21643, or Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 178, Hurlock MD 21643.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Unity Washington Cemetery
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
or

