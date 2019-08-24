Home

Elizabeth Muldoon Shockley


1937 - 2019
Elizabeth Muldoon Shockley Obituary
Elizabeth Muldoon Shockley,82, formerly of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, Aug 23, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center-Annapolis. She was born on Jan 08, 1937 in Washington, DC to the late Earl A. and Ena V. Beek Britton. Mrs. Shockley had been a dedicated North Caroline High School Cafeteria staff member. She loved spending time with her school family. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Maurice A. Shockley, Sr and her son Maurice A. Shockley, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Gloria A. Coliton and her husband Jim of Bowie, grandson Jacob King of Elkridge and great-granddaughter Skylar Rose King.

A funeral service will held at noon on Wednesday, August 28, in the Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, Greensboro, with a visitation for family and friends from 11:00 AM to noon, prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in the Greensboro Cemetery. To offer condolences or share memories please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019
