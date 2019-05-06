SANDTOWN, Del. - Elizabeth "Libby" Porter, a longtime resident of Sandtown, Del., passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 91 years old.

Ms. Porter was born May 6, 1927, to Herman and Sarah Ford. Libby had an undeniable passion and love for her beloved pets, sewing, cooking, going on outings to the casino, gardening, spending time with her family and friends and completing any word puzzle that she was given!

Libby was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband, Dorsey Porter.

She was survived by her seven children, Norman Ford of Huntersville, N.C., Joyce Talley of Brooksville, Fla., Sandy Seward of Felton, Del., Bobby (LouAnn) Porter of Goldsboro, Md., Marty Porter of Spring Hill, Fla., Sheri (Clinton) Wheeler of Bridgetown, Md., and Tony Porter of Milton, Del. In addition to her children, she was also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and her lifelong loving companion of 53 years, Stan Little Sr. of Sandtown, Del.

Ms. Porter's services will be held privately.

"A feather, a robin, a butterfly too ... are all signs your angels are standing with you." Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2019