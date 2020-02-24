|
|
Elizabeth S. Pinder of Queen Anne, MD, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Compass Regional Hospice in Chestertown, MD. She was 90 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on January 23, 1930, Mrs. Pinder was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Saunders and Elizabeth May Greenwood Saunders. Her husband, Howard Sydney Pinder, Sr., passed away on July 2, 2019.
Mrs. Pinder attended school in Trappe and then graduated from Easton High School in 1947. She had worked for Howard German Insurance in Easton, then Jack and Jill in Federalsburg, and then seventeen years at Corsica Hills Nursing Home in Centreville.
Mrs. Pinder is survived by two sons: Charles (Chuck) Pinder (Lois Ann) of Seaford, DE and Jeff Pinder (Trish) of Bridgeville, DE; a daughter-in-law, Jackie P. Pinder of Greensboro, MD; eleven grandchildren: Dale (Laurie), Marcy (Aaron), Ryan (Ashley), Casey (Otis), Michelle (Greg), Shannon (Matt), Allyson (Dicky), Morgan, Jason, Shelby, and Garret; and 13 great grandchildren: Cody, Alexa, Camryn, Brennan, A.J., Emma, Patrick, Brody, Kendall, Sydney, Lucas, Kayden, and Jackson. She was preceded in death by a son, Howard S. Pinder, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Thursday, February 27th, at the
Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 12 until 1 before the service. The interment will be in the Green Mount Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Hillsboro, MD.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them "In Memory of Mrs. Elizabeth Pinder" to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020