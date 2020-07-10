1/
Elizabeth Viola Newman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Viola Newman of Centreville, MD passed away on July 6, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Mrs. Newman was preceded in death by her husband David H. Newman Sr. She was the beloved mother of Elizabeth Denise Newman; Clifford Allen Newman; the late Michael Darrell Newman and David Howell Newman, Jr.; sister of Henrietta Pickney; and brother-in-law James Phillip Newman. A visitation will held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Service
10:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Burial
Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved