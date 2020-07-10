Elizabeth Viola Newman of Centreville, MD passed away on July 6, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Mrs. Newman was preceded in death by her husband David H. Newman Sr. She was the beloved mother of Elizabeth Denise Newman; Clifford Allen Newman; the late Michael Darrell Newman and David Howell Newman, Jr.; sister of Henrietta Pickney; and brother-in-law James Phillip Newman. A visitation will held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com