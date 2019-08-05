|
Ellen B. Pinder of Easton, MD, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at The Pines in Easton, MD. She was 84 years old.
Born near Cordova, MD on February 2, 1935, Mrs. Pinder was the daughter of the late Daniel Thomas Bridge and Helen Marie Noble Bridge. Her husband, Leonard Eugene Pinder, Sr., passed away on January 10, 2005.
Mrs. Pinder had lived in Talbot County all of her life. She had been a sales clerk at the Easton Read's Drug Store before becoming a patient care-giver, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Easton Church of the Nazarene.
Mrs. Pinder is survived by three sons: Gary Pinder (Sylvia) of Easton, Larry Pinder (Susan) of Preston, MD, and Dale Pinder (Cheryl) of Federalsburg, MD; one daughter, Gail P. Dobson (Charles) of Trappe, MD; eight grandchildren: Hope P. Bonnell, Donna P. Tull, Charles Dobson, Jr., Larry Pinder, Jr., James Dobson, Amy P. Cecil, Hunter Pinder, and Jared Royer; eleven grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Leonard (Lenny) Pinder, Jr
Funeral services will be at 11 am at the Real Life Fellowship Church in Easton on Thursday, August 8th, where friends may visit from 10 until 11before the service. The interment will follow in the Concord Church Cemetery between Denton and Federalsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to either the Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or to the Real Life Fellowship Church, 403 Hollyday St., Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com. Arrangements are by Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019