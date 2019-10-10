|
|
|
Ellen Katherine Johnson of Denton, MD, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was 101 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD on May 8, 1918, Mrs. Johnson was the daughter of the late Raymond Milton Wood and Harriet Ann Knight Wood. Her husband, Frederick J. Johnson, died in 1981.
For many years, Ellen and her husband owned and operated Bay Food Products, Inc., in Baltimore then Kent Narrows, retiring in the early 1980's. She moved to the Eastern Shore in 1981. She loved animals and seafood and sharing meals with her many friends. Ellen was famous for her crab cakes and coconut custard pie. All who knew her loved her and many considered her their second "Mom". She had many interests and kept busy and active all her 101 years. You would find her walking for the Caroline County Humane Society fundraisers, crocheting and donating many beautiful blankets, canning tomatoes and watching endless golf and Jeopardy on TV. She always had a smile on her face and never complained about any physical setbacks she encountered. All her physical therapists would tell you how hard she worked and how amazing she was. Her love of life and persistence (and a little scotch now and then), kept her vibrant and engaged well into her 101st year.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Johnson and son in law Gary Zamparo of Denton; a sister, Nancy Leone and brother, Raymond Norman Wood; two nieces, Terry Bouchillon and Lois McBee; two nephews, Steven Bertling and Thomas Wood, Jr.; several grand nieces and nephews, and her dog Benny. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Milton Wood, and a sister, Jean Virginia Bertling.
Memorial services will be held at the home of Nancy and Greg Minahan, 100 Sharp Rd in Denton on October 26th at 2 pm. Ellen had requested that memorial donations be sent to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019