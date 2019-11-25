|
|
|
Ellen Leone Doro Thoman, 97, passed away on November 19, 2019 at her home in Oxford.
She was born on January 29, 1922 in Berlin, WI, daughter of the late Joseph C. Doro and Lenaris Stobbe Doro.
Ellen married John Lee Thoman in 1945 and they made their home in Pittsburgh, PA before moving to Oxford in 1984. After moving to Oxford, Ellen enjoyed sailing, travel, and caring for two of her five grandchildren during their summer vacations.
She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 74 years, John Lee Thoman of Oxford, her son, John Lee Thoman, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Strongsville, OH; five grandchildren; Marty, Andy and Rachel Thoman and Travis and Courtney Fowler and her sister, Sue Doro of Oakland, CA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Marie Fowler and her brother, Jimmy Doro.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the in-home caregivers that provided loving companionship, attentive care and assistance over the past four years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive and , 213 W. Main St., Salisbury, MD 21801,www.alz.org/maryland .For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019