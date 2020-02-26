|
|
Ellen Louise Sard Callahan of Federalsburg passed away at her home Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was 86.
She was born June 29, 1933, the daughter of Lester Sard and Agnes Sherman Sard Towers. She married Joseph T. "Buddy" Callahan on August 15, 1953.
She raised chickens for Allen's Poultry for over 30 years, as well as working for Dr. Hawkins in Federalsburg, MD, from the time of his opening until his retirement.
She was Ms. Federalsburg and Ms. Maryland in 1950. She enjoyed chrocheting, reading, short travels, and working in the yard, but most of all she enjoyed her time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Chris Miller and her husband Tom of Rhodesdale and Kathy Callahan and her husband Patrick Williams of Salisbury, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph "Buddy" Callahan, her daughter, Karen Bell and a sister Pauline Dyott.
Funeral services will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1pm with Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. A visitation will be held from 11am-1pm prior to the start of the service. Burial will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020