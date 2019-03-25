EAST NEW MARKET - Ellen Sue Rickwood, 80, of East New Market died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born Oct. 26, 1938, in Secretary, she was the daughter of the late William Richard Mooney and Gladys Sue Sanders Mooney.

She was a 1956 graduate of North Dorchester High School and married her high school sweetheart, Howard "Johnny" Webster Rickwood, in 1958 and was a "farm" wife until his death in 2014. She was a member of Sunnyside Alliance Church in Secretary.

She is survived by three daughters, Diana Nossick and husband Mac of East New Market, Dawn Corkran and husband Pete of East New Market, and Debbi Thorpe and husband J.R. of East Market; eight grandchildren, Katie Nossick, Rachel Schaeffer and husband Don, Jacob Thorpe and fiancÃ©e Kelley Davis, Emily Nossick, Matthew Thorpe and wife Abbee, Austin Revel and wife Morgan, Zach Revel and Lucas Thorpe; two great-grandsons, Donald Schaeffer Jr. and Elliot Schaeffer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elva Page and Rebecca Blake; and three brothers, William R. Mooney Jr., Wallace Pete Mooney and Sidney Mooney.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sunnyside Alliance Church in Secretary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at noon at the church, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mike Deisem will officiate. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.

Jacob Thorpe, Matthew Thorpe, Austin Revel, Zachary Revel, Lucas Thorpe, Norma Warrell, Howard Blake and Ricky Harding will serve as pallbearers.

Mac Nossick, J.R. Thorpe, Pete Corkran Jr., Don Schaeffer, Kendall Mooney, Sidney Mooney, Bruce Mooney and Jimmy Scott will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Sunnyside Alliance Church, P.O. Box 9, Secretary, MD 21664, or to East New market Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 280, East New Market, MD 21631.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019