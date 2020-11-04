Ellen passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2020. Ellen was born on August 6, 1951 in Baltimore to the late George and Barbara Kraemer. The family moved to Stevensville in 1957 where Ellen graduated from Stevensville High School in 1969. Ellen Married Tom Collier of Stevensville on May 14, 1982 and together they owned and operated Collier's Well Drilling for over 30 years. Ellen was an active member of the KIVFD Ladies Auxiliary where she helped with the Bingo and many special events.



Ellen is survived by her husband, Tom Harmon Collier of Chester, her daughter Brandi Collier Colbert (Gordon) of Henderson and her two granddaughters who she adored, Caroline and Karleigh Colbert, brothers Bill Kraemer (Som) of Stevensville, Mark Kraemer of Ridgley, sister Amy Thomas of Preston, nieces Jennifer Doetsch (Lou), their children Katelyn and Elizabeth of Preston, niece Cheryl Bullen (Bobby) of Chester, nephews, Timothy Kraemer (Sarah) of Great Mills, Kenny Duncan, Jr. (Kelly) of Stevensville, Michael Duncan of Stevensville, Chuck Collier (Jessica) of Centreville, cousin Nancy Thompson of Ridgley and her closest friend, Shirley Sperl of Chester.



No memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify friends and loved ones in the future once a service is scheduled.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be sent in her memory to Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 633, Stevensville, MD 21666.



