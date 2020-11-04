1/1
Ellen Susan (Kraemer) Collier
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2020. Ellen was born on August 6, 1951 in Baltimore to the late George and Barbara Kraemer. The family moved to Stevensville in 1957 where Ellen graduated from Stevensville High School in 1969. Ellen Married Tom Collier of Stevensville on May 14, 1982 and together they owned and operated Collier's Well Drilling for over 30 years. Ellen was an active member of the KIVFD Ladies Auxiliary where she helped with the Bingo and many special events.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Tom Harmon Collier of Chester, her daughter Brandi Collier Colbert (Gordon) of Henderson and her two granddaughters who she adored, Caroline and Karleigh Colbert, brothers Bill Kraemer (Som) of Stevensville, Mark Kraemer of Ridgley, sister Amy Thomas of Preston, nieces Jennifer Doetsch (Lou), their children Katelyn and Elizabeth of Preston, niece Cheryl Bullen (Bobby) of Chester, nephews, Timothy Kraemer (Sarah) of Great Mills, Kenny Duncan, Jr. (Kelly) of Stevensville, Michael Duncan of Stevensville, Chuck Collier (Jessica) of Centreville, cousin Nancy Thompson of Ridgley and her closest friend, Shirley Sperl of Chester.

No memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify friends and loved ones in the future once a service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be sent in her memory to Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 633, Stevensville, MD 21666.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved