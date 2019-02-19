EASTON - Ellena Saulsbury Crosby of Easton, formerly of Oxford, MD, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Pines. She was 98.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1921, the daughter of the late Willard B. and Alice E. Merrick Saulsbury. She attended Easton High School, graduating in 1937 and in 1940, she married Harry W. Crosby and they made their home in Oxford.

In 1983, she moved to Easton. She was employed as a cashier/clerk for the Eastern Shore Public Service Commission, which is now known as Delmarva Power for 17 years and later as a clerk at Crockett's Boatyard. Mr. Crosby died in 1979.

Mrs. Crosby was a life time member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Oxford Volunteer Fire Company.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Willard Merrick Saulsbury Sr.; sisters: Alice Ellsler Saulsbury and Margaret Wilson Saulsbury Smith.

Burial at Oxford Cemetery will be private.