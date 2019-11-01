|
Capt. Ellsworth "Ell" Stephen Haddaway, Jr., 68, passed away on October 30, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
He was born on April 26, 1951 in Easton, the son of Ellsworth S. Haddaway, Sr. and Patsy Dunleavy Haddaway.
A waterman and professional guide by trade, Ell was an avid outdoorsman. He loved everything about nature, including fishing, hunting and boating. He was a member of the Bay Country Bass Anglers. He loved his hometown, Tilghman Island, Maryland and all the wonderful people that were in his life and helped him with his physical struggles after his stroke. His last outing was Tilghman Island Day on October 19 and he was full of joy to see all his favorite people and friends, listening to his favorite bands including Bird Dog and the Road Kings and Southbound. He loved music and his car "Mello Yellow" which was seen around the island daily. He found so much happiness in spending time with his loving wife, Karen and their beautiful children and grandchildren.
Ell is survived by his wife, Karen Haddaway; children, Dr. Christopher Brennick (Tabatha) of Florence, SC and Jodi Hogendorf (Shawn) of Stillwater, MN; grandchildren, Trey, Lucas and Lola, his sister, Pam Haddaway (Bill) of Easton, niece, Cara Hughes and great niece, Emma Hughes and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2 PM at the Tilghman United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tilghman Fire Company, 5996 Tilghman Island Rd, Tilghman, MD 21671, Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, 6129 Tilghman Island Rd, Tilghman, MD 21671 and Tilghman United Methodist Church, 5731 Tilghman Island Rd, Tilghman, MD 21671.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019