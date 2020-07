Elmer O. Young, Jr., 70, of Hurlock, MD went home to eternal rest with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at University of Midtown, Baltimore, MD. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held from 9:00AM to 11:00AM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, East New Market, MD. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com