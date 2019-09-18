|
Elmer Townsend Parkerson, Jr. 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Chester, Maryland surrounded by family and friends on September 17th. He was born November 25, 1936 to parents Elmer Townsend Parkerson, Sr. and Dorothy Jones Parkerson. He enjoyed an idyllic childhood growing up in St. Michael's, Maryland. After graduating high school, he spent three years in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning home, he pursued a career with Maryland State Police and retired in 1980 at the rank of 1st Sergeant. While pursuing his career, he also met the love of his life and future wife Elizabeth Ann Dobson (Betty). They enjoyed a wonderful life and marriage together on Kent Island for over 59 years. After retiring, Elmer began his own business, Parkerson's Painting. Subsequent to that, he worked for a period at Avon Paint and Wallpaper. In his final retirement he found real pleasure and reward by volunteering in different capacities. He was a regional coordinator for Road To Recovery, an organization that provides rides for those in need of transportation for cancer treatment. After his own brush with cancer, he was inspired to give back to others by volunteering at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Cancer Center in Easton. Ironically, this is the same disease that would come back to end his life far too soon. Those who knew him and worked with him described him as a kind, selfless, and a gentle spirit who shared his wit and humor to bring smiles to anyone with whom he crossed paths. He was a dedicated servant to those in need. He was a long time member of the Kent Island United Methodist Church and served on various committees as part of his service. He also sang in the church choir; his tenor tones will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife Betty and their two sons, Greg and wife Lorraine, Keith and his wife Kim. "Pop" also leaves behind adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren; Brooke (Owen), Danielle, Brady, Jared, Preston, Harper, Taylor, and Owen, Jr. He is also survived by cousins Ted and Larry Jones, David Parkerson, and their extended families. Friends and loved ones may call on the family Monday September 23rd at Kent Island United Methodist Church from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM. Burial will take place on Tuesday September 24rd at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD followed by a formal service at 12:00 noon at the Kent Island United Methodist Church, 2739 Cox Neck Road, Chester, MD. There will be a time for gathering and sharing memories immediately following the service in the church hall. Contributions can be made to these organizations close to Elmer's heart: Kent Island United Methodist Church, The , and Compass Regional Hospice. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019