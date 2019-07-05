STILL POND - Elmer Price Sr., 99, of Still Pond, Md., passed away on July 3, 2019, at his daughter's home in Betterton, Md.

Mr. Price was born on Nov. 9, 1919, in Still Pond Neck, son of the late John F. and Cora Dority Price. He was a lifetime resident of Still Pond, where he enjoyed working as a farmer. He also owned and operated a school bus for Kent County and owned P&G Market in Still Pond. Mr. Price retired at the age of 92 but continued mowing grass and staying busy until 98. He enjoyed waterfowl hunting.

He has been with Betterton VFC for over 50 years, where he was a life member and held numerous fire line and administrative positions.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Grace H. Price; sons, Robert and James Price; his brother and sisters, John, William, Floyd and Charles Price, Florence Hague, Pearl Dixon, Mary Webb; son-in-law, Lou Grahamer; daughter-in-law, Betty Price; grandson, Robert Allan Price Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Brailynn Noel Sewell.

Mr. Price is survived by his children, Elmer Price Jr. and his wife Lola of Still Pond, Nancy Grahamer of Betterton, David Price Sr. and his wife Vonnie of Bridgeville, Del., Lisa Sewell and her husband Dwayne of Chestertown; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and his rescue dog, Booboo.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, Md., where funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial in Still Pond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Humane Society of Queen Anne's Co., P.O. Box 335, Centreville, MD 21617, or a . Published in The Star Democrat on July 7, 2019