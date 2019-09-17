|
Elmer "Bob" Ulrich passed away on September 12th. He was 91. He was born on January 16, 1928 in Baltimore. The son of Elmer and Edna Ulrich, he was a mechanic on aircraft carriers during World War II. He retired from Patapsco and Back Rivers Railroad. He and his wife Barbara were married 51 years. He is survived by three children, Frank, Lillian, and Mary; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 A.M. at Easton Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Washington Street. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Gifts Fund at the Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019