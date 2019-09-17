Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Easton Presbyterian Church
617 N. Washington Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Ulrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer "Bob" Ulrich


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Elmer "Bob" Ulrich Obituary
Elmer "Bob" Ulrich passed away on September 12th. He was 91. He was born on January 16, 1928 in Baltimore. The son of Elmer and Edna Ulrich, he was a mechanic on aircraft carriers during World War II. He retired from Patapsco and Back Rivers Railroad. He and his wife Barbara were married 51 years. He is survived by three children, Frank, Lillian, and Mary; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 A.M. at Easton Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Washington Street. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Gifts Fund at the Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.