Elsie Joanne Wright
1934 - 2020
Elsie Joanne Wright, 86, of Hurlock, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Peak Healthcare at the Pines in Easton.

Born September 15, 1934 in Hurlock, she was the daughter of the late Hiram D. Wheatley and Lorraine Magers Wheatley.

She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Hurlock. For many years she officiated high school sports; girls basketball, field hockey and softball.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Wright; four children; Donna Wright of Dover, D.C. Wright and wife Diane of Hurlock, Patty Eskridge and husband David of Hurlock and David Wright and wife Cathy of Greensboro six grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Madeline Ellis of Laurel and Linda Spear of Felton; a brother, William Wheatley of Benbrook, Texas; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Unity Washington Cemetery. Mr. D.C. Wright will officiate. Patrick Eskridge, David Eskridge, Jr., Khris Wildt, Kenny Fox, Jeff Medford, and Lee Hughart will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 388, Hurlock MD 21643.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
