Elsie May Kelley Collings
1927 - 2020
Elsie May Kelley Collings peacefully passed on Friday, August 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Elsie would like you to know that her work on earth has been completed. She received a call, an offer she could not refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge bonus: a reunion with God, family and friends that she has not seen in a long time. She will be partaking in the wonders of eternity and experiencing the path it presents.



Elsie grew up in Washington, DC. As a youth she faithfully saved her allowance to spend it on one of her favorite activities - riding horses. Her love of animals was evident throughout her life.



Elsie graduated from Central High School in Washington, D.C. where she was a member of the swim team. She achieved her Bachelor of Science in Education and Science from University of Maryland.



She held the position of Field Director for the Chesapeake Bay Girl Scout Council for 15 years. From 1981 to 1999 she worked with children at the Easton Day Care. Elsie always had a great care and concern for people, and later in life worked as a volunteer with the physically and mentally challenged population.



She is predeceased by her parents George and Elsie Sieker, her first husband, John Osmond Kelley and her second husband, William Collings.



Having the opportunity to have been involved in her life makes you realize - You have been blessed - over and over again.



Elsie is survived by her sister Margaret S. Palmer, her children with John, Cheryl Cardarelli (Jim), John Kelley Jr. (Gail), Margaret Yasick (Don), Gail Watson, Mary Kay LeCates (Steve) and her step-children, Karen Dunne (Michael), Diane Cook (Ron), the eleven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.



Memorial service plans are undecided. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be made - in her honor - to the Talbot Humane, 7894 Ocean Gateway, PO Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
