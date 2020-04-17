|
Elva Mae Eareckson, 95, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD.
She was born June 9, 1924 in Baltimore, and she graduated in 1942 from Forest Park High School in Baltimore, MD.
She came to Easton in 1952 with her husband Dr. Vincent O. Eareckson, Jr. MD, when he established his practice of Ophthalmology. They were charter members of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, and sang in the choir for over 25 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Eareckson were very active in their community, they started the Koinonia Adult Bible Class. Mr. and Mrs. Eareckson were one of the three couples who started the radio station WOLC JOY FM 102.5 (formerly Martha Ministries), they hosted a Friday night house fellowship for many years and taught adult bible study classes until 1988 when her husband passed away. Mrs. Eareckson continued until the 1990's teaching women and had a ministry for helping recently widowed women. She was a member of the Ruth Circle of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, past president of the United Methodist Women, a life member of Talbot County Women's Club, honorary member of the Choptank Chapter of the American Antique Arts Association, and served on the board of the Mustard Seed Foundation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Vincent O. Eareckson, Jr. MD, and her son, Dr. Vincent O. Eareckson III, PhD.
She is survived by a son, Roger K. Eareckson (Chris) of Trappe, MD, a daughter, Leslie R. Wilson (Jim) of Harmony, MD, five granddaughters, one grandson and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church at a later date. Burial will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020