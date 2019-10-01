|
Born December 25, 1919, Elva Rusche Clarson passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia to Elva Hoffner and William Rusche, she relocated to Easton in 1997 to be closer to her family.
Elva spent many years involved with Scouting and was active as a hospital volunteer in Philadelphia and Easton. She served as treasurer of the Women's Association Circle at the Presbyterian Church of Easton until her death. She delighted everyone around her. She was caring knowledgeable and never missed and opportunity to socialize with others and share her faith.
Elva is survived by her son, Bob Clarson (Linda) of Wellsboro, PA, daughter Barbara Mullikin (Terry) of Easton; granddaughters, Laura Clarson, Wellsboro, Jennifer Hughes (Todd) and Tracy Connolly (Sean), both of St. Petersburg, FL; grandson, Shawn Clarson (Iesha), Sanford, FL. Also surviving are great grandsons, Noah and Benjamin Hughes, St. Petersburg, FL. She felt very blessed by her extended Mullikin family. Her sister, Lois Rusche preceded her in death in 1944.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 3 PM at the Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St, Easton, MD 21601
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Women's Association of the
Presbyterian Church of Easton or a .
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019