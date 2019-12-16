|
Elwood Roy, Sr., 98, of Greensboro, Maryland departed his childhood home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in the same house on October 15, 1921, Elwood was the son of the late Marshall and Mary Hester Roy.
Elwood was a lifelong resident of Greensboro. He attended Caroline County Public Schools until the 10th grade when he and his oldest brother Joe had to withdraw from school to help their father work on the family farm. In 1941, Elwood enlisted into the United States Army Air Force where he served as a Supply Specialist during World War II. While assigned at Maxwell Field in Montgomery, Alabama, Elwood met his wife of 65 years Katherine Sanders Roy. Following his discharge from military service in 1945, Elwood worked at Pet Milk Company for 23 years as a Boiler Technician at the former Greensboro plant. In 1972, he began a 15 year career as a Stationary Engineer at Delaware Home and Hospital in Smyrna, Delaware where he retired in 1987. Elwood was a life-time member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Greensboro where he served as a trustee, Staff/Pastor Parish Relations Committee (SPPRC) member, and later sang on the New Beginnings United Methodist Church Men's choir. He was also a devoted member of the Mannie Scott Post #193 for 35 years. .
Elwood was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine; daughter, Eltelia; granddaughter, Katherine Renae Moreland; sisters Louise Burns, Pearl Murray, Marie Gibbs, Bessie Perkins, Otelia Roy; brothers Joe Roy, Irvin Roy, Maryland Roy, and Wayman Roy.
He leaves to cherish his memories are his children Elrine Roy Johnson (William) of Greensboro, Elwood Roy, Jr. (Analiza) of Dover, DE; grandchildren Landra Roy Burton (Reginald) of Woodbridge, Virginia; EtelliaElleezzyAnna Roy of the Philippines; great-grandchildren Gabrilla, Duane Elwood, Majesty, and Dasha; great-great granddaughter Amaya; his 104-year old cousin Carrie Sampson; special friends John Beck, Bob Crossling, Lawrence Gould, Sammy Scott, William Hutchins, and Katie Downs; caregivers Destinee Hammond and Barbara Lemaire; devoted neighbor Paul Holmes; a host of nieces, nephews and friends; and faithful dog companion Butterscotch.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12 pm at Greater Impact Church, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro, MD. The viewing is from 9 am until 12 pm. Burial will follow the service at Cokers Cemetery, Greensboro. Visit boldentilghman.com for condolences.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019