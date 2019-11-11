|
On October 18, 2019, Emilie Taylor McWilliams passed away peacefully among family at the Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. She was 92 years old. The cause of death was complications from Peripheral Vascular Disease. She is survived by her son, Bruce McWilliams, his spouse Susan, and three grandchildren, Madison, Lindsay, and Nicholas. Emilie was born in Chester, Pennsylvania on April 24, 1927 to James and Leota Taylor. When she was about five she moved to Grove City, Pennsylvania and later to Pittsburgh. Emilie graduated from Carnegie Tech University (now Carnegie Mellon) with a degree in Chemistry. After graduating she married Fred Davis McWilliams of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania and the couple moved to Philadelphia where she worked for Consolidated Coal Company (now Conoco/Phillips) as a chemical technician while Fred attended medical school. After Fred graduated, the Korean War began and he joined the Navy. So she spent time as an officier's wife at two bases in California until Fred's tours ended, when they returned to Pittsburgh. In 1958, Emilie gave birth to her son Bruce. Sometime later she divorced Fred and earned her Master's degree in Library Science from Carnegie Tech. In 1966, she was hired by the Pennsylvania State University's College of Earth and Mineral Sciences as their Head Librarian in State College, Pennsylvania. She worked at Penn State for 23 enjoyable years, retiring in 1989. She then moved to Royal Oak, Maryland, where she lived in an authentic Japanese house overlooking Edge Creek and worked part-time for the Talbot County Free Library. A very independent person, she took the greatest pleasure from communing with nature, reading, gardening, and taking care of rescue dogs. The last year of her life, she resided with her son and his family in Burke, Virginia. A memorial service is planned for the spring in the Easton area. Donations in her memory should be made to the Talbot County Free Library.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019