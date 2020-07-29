Emily Taylor Cripps of Hillsboro passed away on July 24th after a long illness. She was 88. Born on May 14th, 1932 the daughter of Francis Henry Taylor and Pamela Coyne Taylor, she grew up in New York City and graduated from the Brearley School in 1950. She graduated from Bryn Mawr College with honors in 1954 and received a Fulbright grant to study conservation of painting in Brussels, Belgium. She then worked at the Walters Art Gallery and the Baltimore Museum. After working in film production at Gifford Associates in New York she joined Eric Cripps in Easton in 1965 to make films in Eastern Europe with funding from the National Science Foundation. Their studio was at Ingleton Manor, where they lived and produced their independent films for over 15 years. They later spent ten years exploring the inland waterways of France on a boat refurbished in Cornwall, England. Her husband, Eric Cripps, died in 1997.



Emily valued her work with Talbot Mentors and as a member of the Hillsboro Zoning Appeals Board. She is survived by her stepdaughters Catherine Cripps and Penelope Cripps and her stepson David Cripps as well as her grandchildren Jennifer Dwyer and Ricki Dwyer and her sisters Mary Taylor Simeti and Pamela Taylor Morton.



