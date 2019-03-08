|
EASTON - Eric Anthony Rasinski, of Easton, MD, died on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was 46 years old.
Born in Baltimore on April 26, 1972, he was the son of Walter Anthony Rasinski and Patricia Julia Dworske.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Eric returned to Easton, and worked as a caretaker and groundskeeper on private estates. He loved nature and was an avid gamer and role-player.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Christie; parents: Walter Rasinski, of St. Michaels, MD, and Patricia Dworske, of Greenbackville, VA. He is also survived by his nephew, Cody Rasinski; his nieces: Stephanie Rasinski, Kally Rasinski; and many loving friends and family.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at 6561 Hopkins Neck Rd., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019