Eric Christian Stoltz II went to his heavenly rest on June 8, 2019.

Eric was born in Bay Shore, New York in 1956. He graduated from Ward Melville High School in East Setauket, New York in 1974 and entered the U.S. Coast Guard in 1975. He moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1986.

On Jan. 23, 1993, he married Darlene. They made their home in Easton, MD. His life's passions were the Lord, art, music, and visits with his grandsons. In 2016 he moved to P Medical Center. While there he enjoyed chapel, singing, picnics, horseback riding, bowling, his art and many other things. He was well cared for by the loving staff. As dementia set in, he was still able to do some amazing things. We were all astounded by his ability to read the Bible and remember lyrics to hymns.

Eric is a member of Shore Harvest Presbyterian Church where he had many friends and worked diligently on the renovation.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene; his sister, Cindy DeCristofaro; two nieces: Yolanda and Rosie, and their families; his stepson, John Andrews (Candice); and three grandsons: Thomas, Robert and William. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eric C. Stoltze Sr. and Mildred Smutny Stoltze; and brother-in-law, Harold De Cristofaro.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Shore Harvest Presbyterian Church, 9560 Black Dog Alley, Easton, MD 21601. The funeral will be on Friday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, 6827 E. New Market Ellwood Rd., Hurlock, MD 21643.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shore Harvest Presbyterian Church.

