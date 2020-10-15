Erika B. Marewski, a resident of the Eastern Shore for nearly 50 years, passed away on October 11th 2020.
She was born December 28th 1932 in Hanau, Germany where she lived with her parents and 12 siblings, of which she was the last surviving. When she was 20, she met Robert Hunt, an American GI. They married and moved to the United States in the 1950s where she learned English and worked as a skilled seamstress. She had three sons: Edward, Richard, and Mark. She is survived by her sons, their wives, four grandchildren, their spouses, and four great grandchildren.
Erika loved to travel, especially anywhere near the water. Her adventurous spirit took her on motorcycle, plane, and boat rides. She was stubborn, fiercely independent, and had no idea how funny she was. She spent her free time caring for her rescued cat, doing word searches, and playing penny slots.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
.