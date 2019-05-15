Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Diehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma Miles Diehl


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erma Miles Diehl Obituary
CENTREVILLE - Erma Miles Diehl of Edgewater, Md., and formerly of Centreville, Md., passed away on May 14, 2019, at Brightview South River Assisted Living. She was 92.
Born on March 17, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Paul and Eva Miles. She graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1943. She married Robert Diehl on July 20, 1946, and began working with IBM. She continued working there until 1952 when she became co-owner, with her husband, of Diehl Signs in Camp Springs, Md. They retired together in 1986 and later moved to Symphony Village located in Centreville, Md., in 2006.
Mrs. Diehl is survived by her children, Donald Diehl (Angela), Lisa Diehl; two grandchildren, Donald "DJ" Diehl Jr. (Jessica), Robert Gibb (Jade); three great-grandchildren, Nick, Alex, Olivia; and one sister, Janet M. Hall (Doug). She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Diehl; and her daughter, Lynda Haislip.
Visitation will be held on Saturday May 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Chester, Md. Burial will be private.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now