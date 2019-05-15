CENTREVILLE - Erma Miles Diehl of Edgewater, Md., and formerly of Centreville, Md., passed away on May 14, 2019, at Brightview South River Assisted Living. She was 92.

Born on March 17, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Paul and Eva Miles. She graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1943. She married Robert Diehl on July 20, 1946, and began working with IBM. She continued working there until 1952 when she became co-owner, with her husband, of Diehl Signs in Camp Springs, Md. They retired together in 1986 and later moved to Symphony Village located in Centreville, Md., in 2006.

Mrs. Diehl is survived by her children, Donald Diehl (Angela), Lisa Diehl; two grandchildren, Donald "DJ" Diehl Jr. (Jessica), Robert Gibb (Jade); three great-grandchildren, Nick, Alex, Olivia; and one sister, Janet M. Hall (Doug). She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Diehl; and her daughter, Lynda Haislip.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Chester, Md. Burial will be private.

