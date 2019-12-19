Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pass It On Building
Morehead CIty, NC
Ernest C. "Ernie" Schroeder II

Ernest C. "Ernie" Schroeder II Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Schroeder II, 75, of Beaufort, passed away on December 7, 2019. He is survived by his brother, John; two sisters, Kate and Sybil; and his daughter, Carrie Jane; and his son, Ernie III. Ernie was a brilliant inventor, self taught engineer and modeler. He will be missed by many people who enjoyed his wit, wide range of knowledge, and loving support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Friends of North Carolina Maritime Museum at MaritimeFriends.org.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019
