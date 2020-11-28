1/1
Ernest E. Eskridge Sr.
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest E. Eskridge, Sr., 99, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at The Pines in Easton. He was born in Galestown, MD on July 11, 1921 and was a son of the late Ernest B. and Lottie Ellis Eskridge.

Mr. Eskridge graduated from Hurlock High School class of 1938. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Pacific from 1942 until 1946. Mr. Eskridge was married to the former Frances McGinn for 73 years. He worked for several fertilizer companies and was most notable with Kerr McGee as there regional manager. Mr. Eskridge enjoyed hunting and playing golf. He also liked to work in the yard.

He is survived by his wife Frances Eskridge of Cambridge, a son Ernie Eskridge and wife Karla, and a granddaughter Emily Eskridge and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Eskridge is preceded in death by two sisters Edith Rebecca Eskridge and Jean Eskridge Phillips and a brother Ralph Albany Eskridge.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 pm at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask and social distancing is required. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved