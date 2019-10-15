Home

Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Resources
Essie Marie (Batson) Cephas


1939 - 2019
Essie Marie (Batson) Cephas Obituary
Essie Marie Batson-Cephas of Hurlock, Maryland departed this life on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her home in the presence of her loved ones. She was 80 years old. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hurlock United Methodist Church in Hurlock, Maryland at 12pm. The family will begin to receive friends at 11am. Interment will be held at Thompsontown Cemetery in East New Market, Maryland immediately following the service.

Services are entrusted to the Frampton Funeral Home.

www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
