Esther Cecelia Pinder of Easton, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 21st, at the home of her granddaughter, Libby Beam, in Ridgely, MD. She was 84 years old.
Born in Easton on March 16, 1935, Mrs. Pinder was the daughter of the late Harry Whitby, Sr. and Elizabeth Marie Pardoe Whitby. Her husband, William Pinder, died March 17, 2009.
Mrs. Pinder had worked for many years at the McCord's Laundry in Easton. But, most of all, she was a devoted and loving grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She also enjoyed bird watching and crossword puzzles.
Mrs. Pinder is survived by four daughters: Linda M. Ross (James) of Trappe, MD, Toni Shorter of Easton, Nancy Jones (Weldon) of Cambridge, MD, and Patty Pinder of Easton; one sister, Becky Simmons of Easton; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren; and a special great grandson, Christian Osborne. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Swann and her husband, Charles Swann; two sisters, Lona Hubbard and Virginia Patrick; four brothers: Harry Whitby, Jr., Ronnie Whitby, Pete Whitby, and Merritt Whitby, Sr.; and a son-in-law, Joseph Shorter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 27th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, where friends may visit from 10 until 11 before the service. Rev. Karen Handy will officiate. The pallbearers are Lee Pinder, Michael Pinder, Donald Pinder, Dale Pinder, Billy Morgan, Jake Roe, Brent Abbott, Jr., and Christian Osborne. The interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery on Rt. 50 near Easton.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mrs. Pinder's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or by going to www.talbothospice.org. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019