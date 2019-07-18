Resources More Obituaries for Ethel Kirwan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ethel L. Kirwan

1940 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mrs. Ethel Louise Kirwan went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 17, 2019, after a 3-year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She was surrounded by her loving children.



She was born in Baltimore, Md, July 17, 1940 to Mr. Henry Murray and Mrs. Ellen Kennedy Murray.



She had worked at Beans Drive-In in Easton where she met her husband, Philip Lee Kirwan, Sr. They married November 6, 1959.



They lived in Easton and then moved to Trappe where they raised their 5 children.



Mr. Kirwan passed away April 2014.



She enjoyed reading novels, reading her Bible daily, tending to her flower garden, watching Gold Finches, Hummingbirds and nature from her windows and spending time with her children and adored her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She always looked forward to having lunch with her sisters Jean and Dottie where a lot of laughter was certain to be had.



She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Easton where she kept it sparkling clean for 13 years.



She is survived by her five children. Candi Kirwan, Judy Risher and her husband Denny, Millie Brown and her husband Brian, Philip Kirwan Jr., and Jacki Carels and her husband Rob.



She is also survived by her grandchildren: Micah Risher, Jessica Hrynko, Matthew Risher, Jamie Salvatore, Jennifer Chavis, Philip Kirwan III, Taelor Jones, Kaleigh Meintzer, Camryn Carels and Zachary Kirwan.



Her great grandchildren: Cierra Chavis, Louis Risher, Andrew Risher, Austin Rafter, Joshua Risher, Jason Hrynko, Sydnie Chavis, Joshua Hyrnko, Emma Brown, Sadie Chavis, Ava Brown, Adam Trippett and Greyson Jones.



Her sisters: Dottie Bryan, Jean Weaver, Bonnie Humphries and Linda Bradley.



She is also survived by 3 special nieces and 1 nephew, Sharri Wyatt, Tammi Satchell, Cyndi Milligan and Jeffrey Milligan and many more nieces and nephews.



She loved spending time with her fur-grandpuppies, Buggsie, Maggie and Hankie.



She is predeceased by her husband her sister, Shirley Baynard and her parents.



Services will be held Wednesday, July 24th at 11am at the First Baptist Church, Easton MD where the family will receive friends one-hour prior.



In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Talbot Humane Society, Attn: Patty Quimby, P.O. Box 1143 Easton, MD



