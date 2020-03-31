|
Etta J. Robinson Cox, 87, of Oyster Shell Point, went to be with our Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home.
Mrs. Cox was born in Cambridge on January 27, 1933. She graduated from Cambridge High School and attended Chesapeake College and Anne Arundel Community College.
After working at the Dorchester County Employment Office, Etta began her long career at the Dorchester County Department of Social Services. She transferred to the Wicomico County Department of Social Services in 1973 to help her physically challenged daughter, who was attending Salisbury State College. She retired as a supervisor for Child Support.
After her retirement, Mrs. Cox was able to continue her love of helping others physically challenged. She worked for several care facilities before turning to private care. Etta was an active member of Antioch United Methodist Church at Town Point until her health declined.
Mrs. Cox is survived by daughter Donna Cox McConnell of Cambridge, and son Lt. Col. (Ret.) Donald H. "Bud" Cox, Jr. and wife Linda of Church Hill. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer McConnell Simmons and husband Joshua of Goodland, Kansas, Jennifer Cox O'Neill of Grasonville, Donald H. Cox III and wife Wendy of Chestertown and SFC (Ret.) Christopher J. Cox and wife Sarah of Greensboro. Etta has 10 great grandchildren Douglas, Jeffrey and Matthew Simmons, Brittany, Shannon and Joey O'Neill, Donald Cox IV and Chelsea, Cora and Colby Cox and 1 great great grandson Jayden and a niece Judy Cox Creighton.
Etta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Det. Sgt. (Ret.) Donald H. Cox, Sr., daughter Dr. Mary "Janie" Cox, son in law Sgt. Douglas T. McConnell and a brother in law John D'Arcy Cox.
A private service will be held at Antioch United Methodist Churchyard with Dr. Nan Duerling officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Antioch United Methodist Church, c/o Kathleen Rineholt, 2118 Horns Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Kitty Kat Kottage, c/o Diana Rathell, 3711 Elliott Drive, East New Market, MD 21631. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020