McDANIEL - Eugene (Gene) R. Cordes of McDaniel and Crofton, MD, passed away on May 25, 2019 at the Assisted Living Well & Compassionate Care in Severna Park, MD. He was born in Washington, DC, and was the son of the late Bertha Minoux and Joseph Cordes of Capitol Hill and husband of the late Helen Amy Smith Cordes, and preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Cordes, of Arlington, VA; sister, Agnes Sansbury (Cordes), of Coral Hills, MD; and Elizabeth Cordes, of Arlington, VA.

Mr. Cordes graduated from St. Johns College High School in 1944. During WWII, he served aboard the USS Athanasia, a naval cargo vessel and the aircraft carrier USS Hancock during the Okinawa campaign being awarded the Pacific Theater Ribbon (one battle star). After the war, he attended GW and Georgetown Universities earning a BS degree from Columbus University. He then entered civil service working as a Federal Auditor for NSA, Army Audit Agency, and the Dept. of Transportation retiring in 1985. His contribution to the Country in time of need and his dedication to family were most important to him.

He is survived by his three children: Michael Cordes, of Crofton, MD; Bob (Liz) Cordes, of Easton, MD; and Suzanne Cordes, of Crownsville, MD. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Bobby (Kelly) Cordes, of Easton, MD; David Cordes, of Battle Creek, MI; and one great grandchild.

Viewing and prayers will be held at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD, on Saturday, June 1, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at his daughter's home in Crownsville. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), VARO Federal Building, Room 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201 or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.

Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Star Democrat on May 30, 2019